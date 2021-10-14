For Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 29 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 6700 block of Washburn Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Criminal damage to property reported on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
Two snowblowers were found hidden on a business property on the 200 block of 78th Street West. One of the snowblowers was found to be stolen from New York.
Sept. 30 - Dispatch received four separate 911 calls about a woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs while looking at houses and vehicles on the 7100 block of Harriet Avenue South. The woman was transported to the hospital on an emergency transport hold.
Officers responded to the 7200 block of Clinton Avenue South on the report of a disturbance. According to the caller, a man was attempting to force entry into the residence. The suspect was an ex-boyfriend of the female resident and fled upon officers’ arrival. The boyfriend later returned and stole an exterior surveillance camera.
Officers were called to the 0-100 block of 66th Street on a disturbance. A customer inside the store became upset with staff over an online order and punched the plastic glass barrier at the counter, causing it to fall over and strike a staff member.
Oct. 1 - No incidents reported
Oct. 2 - A domestic disturbance was reported on the 0-100 block of 78th Street West.
A disturbance was reported on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.
Oct. 3 - A 23-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault following the report of a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
Oct. 4 - When responding to a disturbance on the 400 block of 73rd Street East, a 36-year-old South St. Paul man provided a false name and was arrested.
The theft of a catalytic converter from a parking lot was reported on the 800 block of 78th Street West.
The theft of a catalytic converter from a parking lot was reported on the 6400 block of Queen Avenue South.
Burglary and damage to property was reported on the 6300 block of 13th Avenue South.
A woman reported an assault by a driver on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South.
Oct. 5 - A possible voting or voter registration violation was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 21-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fleeing police on a motorcycle after a traffic stop on I-494.
Officers responded to a retail store on the 1700 block of 78th Street West on a report of stolen clothing. The suspects left in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. The estimated loss was between $200 and $300.
Officers responded to a welfare check in which the party turned out to be well and not in need of any police assistance. A backpack not belonging to the resident was found on the property, and was taken back to the Police Department for safe keeping.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.