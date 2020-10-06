For Feb. 26-March 3, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 23 - Theft of a vehicle was reported on 78th Street West
A man was arrested on a warrant on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue after officers responded to a driving complaint.
A scam resulting in a loss of money was reported on the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Shoplifting was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A violation of a no contact order was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. A 23-year-old St. Paul man was arrested.
Sept. 24 - A woman on the 7300 block of Bryant Avenue South contacted police to turn in miscellaneous items found in her dumpster.
Two items were stolen from two different vehicles on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
Shoplifting was reported on 66th Street East.
Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of 18th Avenue South.
Two individuals – a 34-year-old Minneapolis man and a 27-year-old Minneapolis woman – were taken into custody after officers were called to a theft in progress on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Sept. 25 - A 56-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
A 46-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on the 800 block of 66th Street West for credit card fraud. A wallet was stolen and used at a gas station.
Theft was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South on a report of shoplifting. The suspect had dumped property in the parking lot after being confronted, and boarded a bus northbound on Nicollet Avenue. Officers located the suspect near the area of 71st and Nicollet. The suspect, a 51-year-old Minneapolis man, was cited and released at the scene.
A man in his 20s was suspected of stealing $1,627 in fragrances from a location on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. The man left his shoes, hat and cellphone at the scene.
Shoplifting was investigated on 66th Street West.
A terroristic threat reported on the 700 block of 77th Street East was investigated.
Sept. 26 - Officers responded to a call about a car prowler on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue South. The prowler, a 30-year-old Cass Lake man, fled from officers, but was later apprehended.
A 21-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested after a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South. The man was found to have a revoked driving status and no insurance. He had three prior convictions for no insurance in the last three years.
A 19-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for second-degree assault on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South. Officers had responded to the location on the report of a disturbance.
Following a traffic stop on the 7800 block of 12th Avenue South, a man was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway for shoplifting in progress. The suspect, a 29-year-old Minneapolis man, fled on foot and was apprehended.
A 22-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South when an officer encountered the man walking on the sidewalk with a bottle of whiskey.
Sept. 27 - A 28-year-old Indianapolis man fled the scene of a traffic stop on foot. The stop took place on the 600 block of 66th Street East. He was later found and arrested.
Sept. 28 - A 33-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested on 78th Street East after officers recovered a stolen vehicle.
Three Minnesota men, all with previous felony convictions, were arrested for possession of a firearm on the 700 block of 77th Street East. Arrested were a 20-year-old St. Paul man, an 18-year-old St. Francis man, and an 18-year-old Richfield man.
Sept. 29 - A fight was reported on 66th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South. A 29-year-old Richfield woman was arrested.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
