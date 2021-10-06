For Sept. 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 22 - Officers were dispatched to a property damage crash on the 7200 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The reporting party stated that a vehicle had crashed into their garage. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Richfield man, was later arrested for DWI.
A disturbance was reported on the 7200 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Sept. 23 - A disturbance was reported on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Theft of auto parts was reported on the 300 block of 77th Street East.
Identity theft was reported on the 6400 block of Vincent Avenue South.
A 21-year-old Brooklyn Center woman were arrested for 5th-degree drugs on the 300 block of 77th Street East.
Sept. 24 - Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 400 block of 73rd Street East on a call to assist Hennepin County Child Protection. Child Protection had an order from the court regarding a child at that address. No contact was made.
A 33-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for domestic assault after officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the intersection of 73rd Street East and Portland Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South. Store employees fought with the suspect for merchandise. After the struggle, the suspect drew a knife before walking away. The suspect, a 19-year-old homeless man, was located on foot nearby and arrested.
Sept. 25 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the center console.
A resident reported information they believed was related to a physical assault on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.
Sept. 26 - Officers took a report about threats being made on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The suspect threatened the victim and stated he would blow his head off.
Officers located a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and 66th Street East. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted.
A theft was reported on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 27-year-old Richfield resident was arrested on the 6900 block of Knox Avenue South for threatening a person with a butcher knife.
Sept. 27 - Officers assisted Bloomington Police in a pursuit of a homicide suspect who fled from Bloomington northbound on Nicollet Avenue. The suspect kept driving north on Nicollet Avenue into Minneapolis.
An online theft was reported on the 6600 block of 3rd Avenue South.
A 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault after an incident on the 1800 bock of 76th Street West.
Cred card fraud was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. A woman stated she had forgotten her purse, but when she went back to the location, it was gone.
Sept. 28 - Violation of a school bus stop arm was reported at the intersection of 76th Street West and Emerson Avenue South. A man drove past a school bus while children were boarding.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.