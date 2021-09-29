For Sept. 15-21, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 15 - A violation of a school bus stop signal was reported at the intersection of 76th Street East and Columbus Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of theft on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An assault that occurred the night before was reported on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic violence and violation of an order for protection after he jumped out a window to avoid arrest on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Sept. 16 - A disturbance was reported on the 7300 block of Oliver Avenue South.
An attempt to steal a catalytic converter was reported on the 6700 block of Sheridan Avenue South.
A silver ring was found on the 400 block of 66th Street East.
A domestic disturbance was reported on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
A man was arrested for a disturbance on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
Sept. 17 - A 34-year-old Eagan woman was arrested for second-degree assault on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
After being called to the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue South, where tires had been slashed, officers arrested a 30-year-old Minneapolis man for domestic assault.
Sept. 18 - No incidents reported.
Sept. 19 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Oak Grove Boulevard. The theft was believed to have occurred the day prior.
Officers responded on the report of a suicidal threat being made on the 7600 block of 10th Avenue South, where a man was making threats via text to his girlfriend. The man was not located in the area and a KOPS alert was issued for his welfare.
A 32-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 6700 block of Girard Avenue South for carrying a pistol while intoxicated. Officers also found metal knuckles and a switch blade on the man.
Sept. 20 - The theft of an iPhone was reported on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South. The victim said she may have dropped her phone while running errands in Richfield. GPS on the phone placed it at a residence in Bloomington near 80th Street and Aldrich Avenue. Officers made contact at the location but were not successful in retrieving the victim’s phone.
Sept. 21 - An assault was reported on the 7200 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A theft from a liquor store was reported on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A black wallet was found on the 1700 block of 66th Street East.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South after a youth pulled a knife on an adult, telling him he would kill him, and then fled on foot. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody a short time later.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
