For Oct. 7-13, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 7 - A 48-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested on a felony warrant following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 7500 block of 17th Avenue South for mail theft. Photographs of the suspect were obtained via a Ring doorbell camera.
Officers heard gunshots in the area of the 500 block of 77th Street East and were advised a man had shot at another man. Officers located a suspect that fit the description in a vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled officers and after a pursuit, the suspect fled on foot, but was later taken into custody. A 24-year-old Crystal resident was arrested.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 7500 block of Logan Avenue South.
A 22-year-old Richfield man was arrested at the scene of a domestic incident on the 7700 block of Oakland Avenue South.
Oct. 8 - The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 7200 block of Newton Avenue South.
Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported on the 6900 block of Sheridan Avenue South. Several items were stolen.
Officers located two bicycles at Fremont Park.
Damage to property was reported on the 1100 block of 66th Street East.
The theft of auto parts was reported on the 7400 block of Wentworth Avenue South.
Officers investigated a report on the 6600 block of Vincent Avenue South of a man who violated an order for protection. The 50-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
A burglary was investigated on the 6400 block of 11th Avenue South.
Officers responded to a report of a person with a knife on 78th Street West.
The person was later transported to the hospital.
Oct. 9 - Following a traffic stop on 66th Street East for expired tabs, the driver, a 44-year-old Minneapolis man, provided false information and was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6900 block of 12th Avenue South. It was taken without keys sometime after midnight. A man was arrested on the 600 block of 64th Street West for a felony warrant.
A 19-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on the 500 block of 64th Street East for receiving stolen property.
Officers responded to the 7100 block of Portland Avenue South on the report of a gun-pointing incident that occurred in a parking lot. A 43-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
Oct. 10 - Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Logan Avenue for a possible catalytic converter theft that had just occurred. The suspects removed the catalytic converter from the caller’s Honda Pilot and left in a dark-colored Honda passenger car northbound on Logan.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7500 block of Garfield Avenue South.
A theft from a business on the 1700 block of 78th Street East was reported.
Two suspects entered the store, loaded items into their arms and fled without attempting to purchase the merchandise. The two individuals, a 46-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 26-year-old Minneapolis man, were arrested. Charges include possession of stolen property, providing false information to police, possession of narcotics and warrant arrests.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Responding to a driving complaint, officers located the vehicle on the 1600 block of 68th Street East and arrested a 46-year-old Richfield man for second-degree assault.
After a stop on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South, 30-year-old man with no address provided officers with a false name and was arrested for a felony warrant.
Oct. 11 - A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of drugs and a firearm following a traffic stop on 78th Street East.
A 21-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for obstruction following the investigation of a disturbance on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A 39-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for shoplifting on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 7300 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Oct. 12 - Graffiti was reported on the 7100 block of Wentworth Avenue South.
Shoplifting was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Oct. 13 - During a traffic stop at the intersection of 76th Street West and Penn Avenue South, two officers were assaulted. A 22-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for the assault, and a 23-year-old Richfield woman was cited for driving violations and released.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.