For Oct. 28-Nov. 3, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 28 - Theft of jewelry was reported on the 6800 block of James Avenue South.
A woman was placed on an emergency transport hold on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
Officers responded to a report of a theft on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The female suspect stole a bottle of liquor and left on foot, northbound on Lyndale. The woman, a 38-year-old Columbia Heights resident, was located, and the bottle was recovered. She was issued a citation and released at the scene.
Oct. 29 - A felony amount of suspected marijuana was found during a traffic stop on the 300 block of Apple Lane.
Following a traffic stop on 68th Street East, two of the four occupants of the vehicle were transported to the county jail and the other two were transported to the hospital. The two individuals arrested were a 36-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 33-year-old Circle Pines man.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6600 block of 11th Avenue South.
A robbery was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Oct. 31 - A bag was found by a city employee on the 1900 block of 66th Street East. Inside was $45, which was placed in the property room for safekeeping.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West. The vehicle was stolen from a parking lot without keys.
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Pillsbury Avenue South, where a woman stated her ex-boyfriend was outside with a gun and was threatening to shoot the house.
Nov. 1 - Criminal damage to property was reported on the 6400 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A robbery was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Nov. 2 - A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested after officers responded to an in-progress theft on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested following the report of a shoplifting on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. A total of $70.97 was realized.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Theft from a locker was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue.
The theft of a jacket from a common laundry room dryer was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Nov. 3 - Following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South, the driver, a 37-year-old St. Paul man, was arrested after he attempted to flee on foot and assault an officer. Narcotics were located on his person and he was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest.
A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of stolen property on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
