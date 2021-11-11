For Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 27 - A domestic assault was reported on the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Oct. 28 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
A theft of money was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 6600 block of Lynwood Boulevard.
Electronics were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Humboldt Avenue South.
A theft was reported from a vehicle in a parking lot located on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Oct. 29 - Officers responded to the report of a possible stolen vehicle on the 6600 block of 13th Avenue South. The caller said a family member may have stolen a vehicle described as a Honda Pilot, silver in color with no plates. The vehicle was located and found to be an unreported stolen vehicle. While waiting for confirmation from the registered owner, the vehicle began to leave the parking lot. The driver, a 19-year-old Richfield man, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and fleeing on foot.
A 38-year-old man with no address was arrested on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South after officers responded to the report of a burglary. The man was found sleeping inside the business.
Oct. 30 - A 33-year-old Savage man was arrested after officers responded to the report of a vehicle theft on the 0-100 block of 65th Street West. The man was arrested after the vehicle stalled and the man attempted to flee.
A 42-year-old Edina woman was arrested for domestic abuse on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Oct. 31 - A burglary was reported on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South on reports of several shots in the area being heard. Officers located several spent casings and a live round at the address.
Nov. 1 - An 18-year-old Richfield man was arrested for a weapons violation and obstruction on the 7300 block of Logan Avenue South.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Nov. 2 - A 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
