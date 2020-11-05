For Oct. 21-27, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 21 - Three reports of illegal parking during a snow emergency were made. Two were on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue; one with impounded plates and the other with stolen tabs. The other vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Park Avenue South and was impounded for displaying the wrong plates.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Lake Shore Drive.
- A robbery of a vehicle was reported by a victim on the 6300 block of Girard Avenue South, where the suspect threatened violence on the victim.
- Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 78th Street East where an unwanted guest was reported. Two individuals – a 20-year-old Oak Grove woman and a 20-year-old Ramsey man – were arrested for trespassing.
- Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 500 block of 74th Street East.
- Trespassing was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A 48-year-old Minneapolis Woman was arrested.
- A cellphone was reported stolen on the 800 block of 78th Street West.
Oct. 22 - Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7600 block of Park Avenue South.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6800 block of Pleasant Avenue South. It was later located in Nicollet County.
- A 22-year-old Richfield man was arrested following a domestic situation on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
- A robbery was reported at a business on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
- The business identified the suspect and provided information to the police.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6800 block of 13th Avenue South.
- Fraudulent use of a credit card used for an online purchase was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on 66th Street West.
- Following the investigation of an assault on the 7600 block of 10th Avenue South, a 33-year-old Richfield woman was arrested.
Oct. 23 - The report of a missing 28-year-old man on the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue was investigated.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Logan Avenue South.
- Officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect was located on the 6400 block of 16th Avenue. The suspect had multiple felony warrants and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The 36-year-old Loretto man was transported by medics upon claims of swallowing methamphetamine, but was later transported to Hennepin County Jail.
- The theft of a license plate was reported on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
- Officers stopped a vehicle on 77th Street West, where the registered owner had a felony warrant.
- The theft of a phone from a vehicle was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Oct. 24 - A 23-year-old Richfield woman was arrested following the report of a domestic assault on the 7300 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Oct. 25 - Damage to a special air conditioning unit with a value of approximately $1,000 was reported on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. There was also damage to a CBD crop as a result of the damage to the unit.
- Officers were dispatched to a possible cardiac arrest on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South. A 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Due to evidence on the scene, the house was frozen for a search warrant. Drugs, paraphernalia, ammunition, and a firearm were later recovered and one of the parties – a 23-year-old Richfield man – was taken into custody. The deceased was released to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Oct. 26 - A burglary was reported on the 7400 block of 1st Avenue South.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a truck on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Oct. 27 - A report of a lost passport was taken on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
- A vehicle was reported stolen from an underground parking garage on the 6600 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
