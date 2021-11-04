For Oct. 20-26, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 20 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South. A woman, who was part of the disturbance, was found to be disoriented and under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Oct. 21 - While conducting surveillance on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South, a man fled on a bike into the garage at the address. The man was arrested and drugs were located. Another man was arrested for felony warrants.
Oct. 22 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A gas tank on a vehicle was reported damaged on the 900 block of Rae Drive.
Oct. 23 - A vehicle pursuit initiated by the Eagan Police Department terminated in Richfield after the fleeing vehicle crashed and was disabled on the 800 block of 78th Street West.
A shoplifter was located on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The woman, a 30-year-old Minneapolis resident, was arrested. The property was returned to the store and the suspect was taken to jail for theft and a warrant for providing false information to police.
Officers attempted to arrest a man wanted by the Brooklyn Park Police for several felony crimes related to domestic assault. The man was not at the residence on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South and officers left.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.
Oct. 24 - Officers responded to the report of a shoplifter on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The man was actively concealing items, but the suspect decided not to steal the items because officers were in the store. The man was arrested for a felony warrant and for drugs.
Oct. 25 - A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 7600 block of Oakland Avenue South for tampering with a vehicle.
Oct. 26 - A domestic assault was reported on the 6400 block of Queen Avenue South.
A 23-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South for providing false information to police and for an outstanding warrant out of Anoka County.
A theft was reported on the 1700 block of 78th Street West.
An officer responded to the 2900 block of 66th Street West on the report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, an employee told the officer that an unidentified customer had been harassing her, but had left.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
