For Oct. 14-20, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 14 - Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of 3rd Avenue South
Officers responded to the report of an incident on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South where a woman said she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. The suspect had left the scene and an alert was issued for the man.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man and a 22-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested on the 1200 block of 78th Street East for drugs and an assault on a police officer after officers responded to a hotel where a guest refused to leave.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The vehicle was parked in the driveway with the keys in the vehicle.
Oct. 15 - A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 66th Street East.
A robbery was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A harassing communication was reported on the 200 block of 65th Street West.
A 28-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession following a traffic stop on the 600 block of 66th Street East.
Oct. 16 - There was an attempt to steal a catalytic converter on the 6900 block of Morgan Avenue South.
An intoxicated person was reported wandering in an apartment building on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Two vehicles were reported damaged on the 6200 block of Cedar Avenue South. Windows in both vehicles had been smashed.
A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 28-year-old Brooklyn Center man were arrested on the 1800 block of Diagonal Boulevard after an officer located a pickup truck parked on the street with what appeared to be altered license plates that were written in black marker. The two were sleeping inside. After running the VIN, the pickup came back stolen out of Minneapolis.
Oct. 17 - No incidents listed.
Oct. 18 - Following a report of a stolen vehicle on the 7600 block of 18th Avenue South, the owner located the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.
Responding to the report of a domestic situation on the 1300 block of 78th Street East, officers arrested a 58-year-old Richfield man.
Oct. 19 - Officers responded to the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South on the report that a shoplifter had taken food items and left in a vehicle. Officer’s located the vehicle and located narcotics inside the vehicle. A 22-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1100 block of 66th Street East.
Following a stop on the 500 block of 75th Street East, a man was arrested for a felony warrant for drugs. A bag of methamphetamine was found on the man.
Oct. 20 - A lottery ticket theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested after he was alleged to have fled from a traffic stop on the 6800 block of Elliot Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
