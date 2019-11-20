For Nov. 6-12, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 6 – A report of fraud, check forgery, was investigated on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of an intoxicated person on the 7200 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A report of an auto theft, which turned into a civil information report, was taken at the police station.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 77th Street East for a suspicious person. The individual was later arrested on two warrants.
Nov. 7 – An 18-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after officers investigated a report of fraud on the 7000 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South, two occupants were arrested for warrants.
Nov. 8 – Officers met with a person on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South who reported receiving harassing communications.
A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
Nov. 9 – A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 1300 block of 66th Street East.
Nov. 10 – Officers arrested a 60-year-old Minneapolis man after investigating a report of shoplifting on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Nov. 11 – Officers investigated a theft on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South where the suspect rammed a squad car while trying to flee the scene. A 33-year-old man with no address and a 27-year-old woman with no address were arrested.
A report of shoplifting was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
An officer responded to the 1700 block of 78th Street East on the report of a welfare check of a woman found wandering in the store after it had closed.
Upon arrival, the woman was identified and it was discovered that she had a misdemeanor warrant.
Nov. 12 – The report of a stolen vehicle was reported on the 6500 block of Emerson Avenue South.
An officer investigated the report of a theft in the amount of $220 on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A juvenile girl and a man were arrested following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Woodlake Drive and 66th Street West.
Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South on the report of an unwanted guest. A man was arrested.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
