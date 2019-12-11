richfield badge

For Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Nov. 27 – A missing person’s report about a man who has been missing since May 2019 from the 1000 block of 77th Street West was completed.

Nov. 28 – A domestic assault incident was reported on the 6400 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive. A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI after being located in his vehicle.

Nov. 29 – An officer stopped a vehicle for a driver’s license violation and failure to signal a turn at the intersection of 68th Street East and 16th Avenue South. A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for DWI. Upon arrival at the jail, the arrested party admitted to having a bag of personal use cocaine in her pocket.

An officer responded to the call of a domestic situation on the 900 block of 77th Street East.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South where a customer refused to leave the premises.

Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and the 26-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 2200 block of 74th Street West.

A theft of $807 was reported at 77 Meridian. A 43-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested.

Nov. 30 – A vehicle was stopped for striking a curb at the intersection of Highway 62 East and Portland Avenue South. The driver, a 64-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Following a traffic stop on the 6400 block of Knox Avenue South, a 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

An order for protection violation was reported on the 6900 block of Irving Avenue South.

Officers investigated the report of a woman sleeping in a business on the 1600 block of 66th Street East. The woman was found to have a warrant.

A 27-year-old man with no address was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop for striking a curb on 78th Street East.

Officers responded to an apartment on 78th Street West for the report of a fight. An informational report was filed due to non-cooperation.

Dec. 1 – A disturbance was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. A 22-year-old Richfield man was later arrested for interfering with a 911 phone call.

Dec. 2 – A theft of a cell phone was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.

Dec. 3 – A wallet was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.

License plates were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Cedar Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.

Officers responded to the report of a drug overdose on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue. The man, a 36-year-old Minneapolis resident said he used fentanyl. The man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs.

– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

