For Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 27 – A missing person’s report about a man who has been missing since May 2019 from the 1000 block of 77th Street West was completed.
Nov. 28 – A domestic assault incident was reported on the 6400 block of 2nd Avenue South.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive. A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI after being located in his vehicle.
Nov. 29 – An officer stopped a vehicle for a driver’s license violation and failure to signal a turn at the intersection of 68th Street East and 16th Avenue South. A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for DWI. Upon arrival at the jail, the arrested party admitted to having a bag of personal use cocaine in her pocket.
An officer responded to the call of a domestic situation on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
Officers responded to the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South where a customer refused to leave the premises.
Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and the 26-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 2200 block of 74th Street West.
A theft of $807 was reported at 77 Meridian. A 43-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested.
Nov. 30 – A vehicle was stopped for striking a curb at the intersection of Highway 62 East and Portland Avenue South. The driver, a 64-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Following a traffic stop on the 6400 block of Knox Avenue South, a 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
An order for protection violation was reported on the 6900 block of Irving Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of a woman sleeping in a business on the 1600 block of 66th Street East. The woman was found to have a warrant.
A 27-year-old man with no address was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop for striking a curb on 78th Street East.
Officers responded to an apartment on 78th Street West for the report of a fight. An informational report was filed due to non-cooperation.
Dec. 1 – A disturbance was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. A 22-year-old Richfield man was later arrested for interfering with a 911 phone call.
Dec. 2 – A theft of a cell phone was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
Dec. 3 – A wallet was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
License plates were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Officers responded to the report of a drug overdose on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue. The man, a 36-year-old Minneapolis resident said he used fentanyl. The man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.