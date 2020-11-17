For Nov. 4-10, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 4 - Officers responded to the report of a man concealing knives on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. A 40-year-old St. Paul man was arrested.
- A robbery was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South. A 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
- Possible narcotic activity was investigated on the 6200 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
- A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 3000 block of 66th Street West.
Nov. 5 - A robbery was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
- A motorcycle was stolen from the 7300 block of Harriet Avenue South.
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Lynwood Boulevard.
- A robbery was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
- A 31-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South for felony warrants.
- A lost person was reported on the 7600 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
Nov. 6 - An employee stole controlled substances from their employer, it was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
- Two suspects were arrested for robbery, obstructing police and fleeing after police responded to a report of shoplifting on the 30 block of 66th Street West. Arrested were a 55-year-old Minneapolis man and a 33-year-old Minneapolis man.
- Fraud was reported on the 6300 block of Bloomington Avenue South, where a person had opened a telecommunications account.
- The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
- Employee theft was reported at a business on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
- A theft from an unsecured vehicle parked in an underground garage was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
- A missing person was reported on the 6800 block of Washburn Avenue South.
- Officers responded to the report of a theft of a cell phone. The victim said the suspect may have still been in the building and in a counseling session. Officers made contact with the possible suspect, but no phone was found in his possession.
- A domestic assault was reported on the 6600 block of Penn Avenue South.
- A domestic situation was investigated by officers on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
Nov. 7 - A man was arrested for multiple warrants on the 1100 block of 66th Street East.
- Officers investigated the report of an order for protection violation on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The protected party said the suspect had violated the order by calling 10 times on Nov. 7.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
- A 28-year-old Norwood Young America man was arrested on the 7100 block of 11th Avenue South for possession of a stolen vehicle.
- After hitting a parked car, a 34-year-old Richfield woman was found to be intoxicated and arrested on the 6600 block of Logan Avenue South.
Nov. 8 - A domestic assault was reported on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
- A 61-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the intersection of I-494 eastbound and Lyndale Avenue South after attempting to flee the scene.
- The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
- The vehicle owner left it running when it was stolen by two boys.
- A domestic assault was reported on the 7100 block of 3rd Avenue South.
Nov. 9 - Identity theft was reported on the 7300 block of 4th Avenue South.
- Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of 3rd Avenue South.
- The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6800 block of 5th Avenue South.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of 17th Avenue South.
- A robbery was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Nov. 10 - An officer witnessed a shooting at the intersection of Dowling Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North. A suspect was arrested later in Minneapolis.
- The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.