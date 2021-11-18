For Nov. 3-9, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 3 - Officers responded to the 400 block of 73rd Street East on the report of a disturbance in which a man at the reporting party’s apartment and punched a woman before fleeing.
A 19-year-old Richfield man was arrested after a key fob was recovered on the 6600 block of 11th Avenue South and found to belong to a vehicle stolen out of Richfield on Oct. 30. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Alcohol compliance checks were conducted on the 6300 block of Penn Avenue South and the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Compliance checks were conducted on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
Nov. 4 - Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on the 800 block of 66th Street West. It was later determined the license plates didn’t match the vehicle and that the vehicle was stolen. The driver, a 29-year-old Minneapolis woman, had several outstanding felony warrants and was taken into custody.
A vehicle was reported stolen out of a driveway on the 7400 block of 3rd Avenue South.
A motorist violated a school bus stop arm at the intersection of 64th Street West and Humboldt Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A neighbor dispute was reported on the 6900 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Nov. 5 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A phone was reported stolen from a business on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Irving Avenue South.
Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Nov. 6 - A missing person report was completed on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Nov. 7 - A theft from a tip jar was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Officers responded to the report of a commercial alarm on the 500 block of 78th Street East. It was later discovered that the business had been burglarized.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of 10th Avenue South.
Nov. 8 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Harriet Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7300 block of 11th Avenue South.
A shoplifter was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Nov. 9 - A burglary was reported from a garage on the 7400 block of Emerson Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
