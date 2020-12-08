police lights

For Nov. 25-Dec. 1, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Nov. 25 - A burglary of a residence was investigated on the 6200 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Richfield SWAT assisted the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force in the execution of a high-risk search warrant on the 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue South.

A burglary of a business was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West. The business had all money in a safe stolen overnight.

Burglary of an apartment was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.

A 28-year-old Eden Prairie woman was arrested after being confronted in a parking lot on the 1200 block of 78th Street East. Officers discovered the woman had a warrant for fourth-degree assault.

A robbery with no weapon was reported on the 7600 block of 4th Avenue South.

Nov. 26 - Officers responded to the 800 block of 66th Street West on the report of a robbery involving a knife. The suspect, a 38-year-old St. Paul woman, fled the scene, but was later found by officers and taken into custody.

Nov. 27 - Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 78th Street West for a carjacking that just occurred. The suspect was said to have threatened the victim with a gun and stole his vehicle.

A wallet was found on the 800 block of 66th Street West.

A vehicle theft was reported on the 7700 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway for a woman using a stolen key to access electronics in a locked display case. The woman, a 25-year-old Minneapolis resident, was arrested.

Nov. 28 - Officers responded to the report of a theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. The suspect, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for possession of theft tools.

Nov. 29 - Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 78th Street West for a disturbance. A 36-year-old Richfield man was later arrested for damage to property. A 38-year-old St. Paul woman was cited for trespassing.

The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.

Nov. 30 - Officers responded to a shoplifting in progress on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of theft tools, a 22-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for warrants, and another woman, a 38-year-old St. Paul resident, was arrested for theft.

Dec. 1 - Officers investigated the report of a man concealing items in a store on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The man, a 28-year-old Menomonie, Wisconsin, resident, was arrested.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Load comments