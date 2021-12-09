For Nov. 23-30, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 23 - Officers responded to an unwanted person at a facility on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. During the investigation, officers learned that one of the people at the location, a 36-year-old Minneapolis woman, was violating a domestic abuse no contact order. She was arrested and taken to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
A disturbance was reported on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 6200 block of 5th Avenue South.
Nov. 24 - Items were reported stolen from a locker at a facility on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Stolen credit cards were later used at a Richfield business. Suspects have been identified.
A man reported to police from his address on the 1100 block of 78th Street West that an ex-girlfriend in another state was posting his address and nude material of him on the internet.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West where a 42-year old Hopkins woman pushed out a cart filled with items from a store. The woman got rid of the car and was later found hiding in a vehicle. A total of $389 in merchandise was recovered. The woman was arrested along with a 38-year-old Burnsville woman.
Nov. 25 - A 26-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested after shots were reported fired in a parking lot on the 2700 block of 66th Street West.
Nov. 26 - Officers responded to a burglary on the 1600 block of 66th Street East. Officers were told that two people were inside the store by the cash drawers. Officers arrived on scene and did not locate anyone near the store. Officers discovered that the front door had been forced open. During the investigation, officers discovered that no theft had occurred but more than $2,500 in property was damaged.
A missing person was reported on the 6700 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of 66th Street West on the report of a theft. Officers were advised that two men and a woman had left the store with unpaid merchandise. Officers were advised that the suspects had gotten into a white SUV and left the area.
A robbery was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street.
Shoplifting was reported on the 10-100 block of 66th Street East.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Washburn Avenue South.
Nov. 27 - A man reported being assaulted with a machete on the 600 block of 73rd Street West.
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South for a motor vehicle theft. Officers spoke with the reporting party who said she had left her keys in the vehicle while it was running. The woman did not see who took the vehicle, and it was entered into the system as having been stolen. Later in the day the woman’s vehicle was recovered.
A theft was reported from a business on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. The shoplifter was known to have stolen a television the day before and had another television loaded on the cart when police arrived.
Nov. 28 - A 48-year-old Richfield woman was arrested after fleeing in a vehicle following a traffic stop on the 700 block of 76th Street West.
A 2016 Hyundai was stolen from a driveway overnight on the 7600 block of Emerson Avenue South. The keys were in the vehicle.
Nov. 29 - A Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 700 block of 66th Street West.
A robbery was reported on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South. The unknown suspect implied he had a gun before taking the vehicle.
A 33-year-old Richfield man was arrested for threats after officers responded to the 700 block of 78th Street East on the report of a disturbance.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
