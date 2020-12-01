For Nov. 18-24, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 18 - A work ID was stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of Oak Grove Boulevard.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 7400 block of Fifth Avenue South.
Suspects forced their entry in to a living complex on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive and stole several packages.
Two men – a 31-year-old Minneapolis resident and a 24-year-old Elkhorn, Neb. resident – were arrested on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South for cashing stolen lottery tickets.
Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 66th Street East for the report of a disturbance. A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was advised to walk home due to being intoxicated; he did not listen to officers and attempted to drive from the lot while officers were still on the scene. He was arrested for second-degree DWI.
A 26-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 400 block of 73rd Street East after officers investigated a report of domestic assault.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Nov. 19 - Damage to property was reported on the 7400 block of Clinton Avenue South.
Richfield officers assisted the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force at the intersection of 67th Street and Richfield Parkway.
A robbery was reported on the 6800 block of Chicago Avenue South. The victim was punched in the face and a phone was stolen.
A shoplifting incident was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A theft was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 51-year-old Chaska man, was found to be under the influence of drugs and later refused to submit to a test. He was arrested.
Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
Officers were at a location on the 2900 block of 66th Street West when a theft from a vehicle was reported at the same location.
Nov. 20 - A stolen vehicle was located on the 1200 block of 78th Street East and a 35-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested.
Officers took the report of a phone scam on the 7500 block of Elliot Avenue South that resulted in a $50,000 loss over six months.
Nov. 21 - A phone scam resulting in a loss of $48,000 was reported on the 7600 block of 14th Avenue South.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue South.
A 26-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after police responded to the report of a domestic assault on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Nov. 22 - A 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 800 block of 65th Street West.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South a report of an aggravated robbery. Two men robbed another man at gun point and left in a black sedan.
Nov. 23 - A woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An attempted burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Richfield Parkway South.
A possible fraud was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 90 block of 77th Street West after officers responded to the report of a domestic assault.
Nov. 24 - Officers responded to the 2900 block of 78th Street West on a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and located a man with a stab wound and learned the assault took place in Minneapolis. The man was transported to the hospital by paramedics.
An officer located a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
