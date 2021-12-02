For Nov. 17-23, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 17 - A disturbance was reported at the intersection of 75th Street East and Portland Avenue South. A man was taken into protective custody.
Nov. 18 - A trespasser was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South. A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was located, Tasered and later taken to jail.
A theft was reported on the 900 block of 78th Street West. A 23-year-old St. Paul man was arrested.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported on the 1500 block of 66th Street East.
Officers responded to the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue South on a report of a disturbance. A family member, a 40-year-old Maple Heights man, was trying to get into the home and was verbally abusive earlier in the day.
Nov. 19 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 0-100 block of 78th Street West.
Merchandise valued at $890 was reported stolen on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
A possible assault and a child custody dispute was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Nov. 20 - A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Nov. 21 - Officers responded to the report of a domestic assault on the 800 block of 65th Street West. A 55-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
A burglary was reported on the 100 block of 66th Street West.
Officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of 66th Street West. The victim believed his vehicle keys fell out of his coat pocket as he entered a business and an unknown suspect stole the vehicle.
Nov. 22 - Officers responded to the 400 block of 66th Street West where a man was yelling and shouting profanities. The man, a 26-year-old without a permanent address, was arrested.
A shoplifter was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
