For Nov. 11-17, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 11 - A scam was reported on the 6600 block of Lake Shore Drive. An individual had responded to an email, bought gift cards and gave an unknown person the codes on the cards.
- Damage to property was reported on the 6600 block of 5th Avenue South.
- A vehicle theft was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. The vehicle was later recovered.
- Damage to the siding on a garage was reported on the 7200 block of Garfield Avenue South.
- Officers responded to a report of a possible theft and hit-and-run on the 1500 block of 66th Street East. The suspect struck another vehicle in the parking lot after allegedly stealing $100 in hemp cartridges. There was no damage to the vehicle that was struck.
- The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 1000 block of Rae Drive.
- The theft of an ATM machine was reported on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The ATM was later recovered in Rogers.
- A 26-year-old Hayward, Wisconsin, woman was arrested on the 1100 block of 78th Street West after being observed shoplifting.
- A 33-year-old Golden Valley woman was cited following an incident of shoplifting on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
Nov. 12 - Officers took a report of attempted shoplifting on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. According to a witness, a female attempted to walk out with a cart that contained $550 in merchandise. The suspect was stopped as she exited the entryway doors, surrendered the merchandise, and fled on foot. The suspect was last seen getting into a vehicle.
- A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was cited after a shoplifting incident on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. All property was recovered.
- A 34-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested on the 2900 block of 66th Street West for fifth-degree drug possession and DWI after officers found him sleeping in his vehicle.
Nov. 13 - Officers located a vehicle on the 300 block of 77th Street West. The vehicle had been stolen out of Bloomington and was occupied by one man. The 28-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for receiving stolen property.
- Officers investigated a shoplifting incident on 66th Street West.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Fremont Avenue South.
Nov. 14 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Nov. 15 - Damage to property was reported on the 6500 block of Oliver Avenue South.
Nov. 16 - Officers investigated a report of criminal damage to property on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South. An employee said that a work vehicle parked in the lot had its rear right window smashed and both the driver and passenger mirrors were also smashed. The suspect was taken into custody earlier in the morning by Metro Transit Police Department after he had smashed the windows at the bus shelter located at 66th Street and Nicollet.
- An unoccupied stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
- A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
Nov. 17 - A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
