For May 6-12, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 6 – An officer took a phone report for damage to property that occurred on the 800 block of 66th Street East.
A victim reported that he sold his backpack and was given two counterfeit $100 bills on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An officer stopped a vehicle for failing to signal a turn on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South. The driver was found to have a felony warrant and was arrested without incident.
Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of 12th Avenue South on a report of an intoxicated female. The female was arrested for domestic assault.
May 7 – An officer stopped a vehicle for a driver’s license violation on the 0 block of 73rd Street East. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI refusal.
A community service officer responded to the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South for a found syringe.
An officer took a report of a credit card fraud on the 7200 block of 12th Avenue South.
Officers arrested two males who fled on foot and were in possession of a handgun and drugs on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
May 8 – An officer took a phone report for a fraud. The victim, on the 7000 block of Park Avenue South, was scammed out of nearly $4,000.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South for a report of a theft that had just occurred.
An officer responded to the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway on an employee theft report.
May 9 – An officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations on Highway 77. An adult male was arrested for DWI.
An officer took a report of two vehicles that had their tires slashed on the 6200 block of 4th Avenue South.
An intoxicated male was found sleeping in the park on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South. He was transported to detox.
An officer took a phone report of graffiti at the ice arena on the 600 block of 66th Street East.
A cellphone theft was reported on the 700 block of 77th Street East, and the suspect was known to the victim.
A theft suspect was located on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South and transported to jail on a felony warrant.
An officer was dispatched to the 6700 block of 14th Avenue South to an animal-at-large call. The animal was a black lab mix with a red bandana. The dog did not have a collar or a chip. The dog was taken to the Bloomington Kennel for safekeeping.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call on the 0 block of 66th Street East.
A report was taken from a woman who stated her son-in-law had threatened to slash her tires via telephone on the 7000 block of Oliver Avenue South.
May 10 – Officers contacted a non-compliant sex offender on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An officer stopped a vehicle for a driver’s license violation at Highway 77 and Highway 62. The driver gave false information and swallowed methamphetamines. Two passengers were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
Officers took a report of a stolen license plate on the 700 block of 18th Avenue South.
An officer took a report of an auto theft on the 1000 block of 77th Street East. The vehicle was recovered while the officer was still at the scene.
May 11 – A victim reported that someone had come into her residence while she was gone and caused substantial damage to her property on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
An airport police officer stopped a stolen vehicle on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South. Richfield officers assisted on the stop.
Officers responded to a welfare check call in which a male was placed under arrest for DWI on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched on a phone report in regards to a catalytic converter theft on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
Officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in a business parking lot on the 6900 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A community service officer responded to the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South for a found bicycle.
A party was served with a temporary order for protection-short form on the 300 block of 74th Street West.
An officer was dispatched to the Richfield Police Department lobby for an auto theft report. The vehicle was previously located by the St. Paul Police Department and impounded.
An officer responded to the 7600 block of Pleasant Avenue South an auto theft report.
A community service officer responded to the 6300 block of Garfield Avenue South for a found bicycle.
An officer responded to the 7500 block of Penn Avenue South for a male threatening a Metro Transit bus driver and refusing to leave the bus. The male punched the officer in the face multiple times when told to get off the bus.
Officers received a phone report of a theft on the 0 block of 66th Street West.
Officers performed a felony traffic stop on the 2200 block of 66th Street West.
May 12 – An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding at HIghway 77 and 66th Street East. An adult male was arrested for DWI.
An officer took a phone report regarding harassing communications on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South.
An unknown person broke a victim’s vehicle window and stole a purse at 65th Street West and Woodlake Drive.
A community service officer responded to the 7200 block of 14th Avenue South for an animal bite.
The police department received a report of a credit card fraud from another agency for further investigation.
An adult male was taken into protective custody after he was found to be intoxicated in public and was unable to care for himself on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South. He was transported to the hospital.
The police department received a report of a credit card fraud from another agency for further investigation.
