For May 5-10 Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 5 - A 29-year-old Lakeville woman was arrested after being found slumped over in a vehicle parked on the 6400 block of Upton Avenue South. Police found in the vehicle what they believed to be drugs and paraphernalia.
May 6 - Theft of a license plate was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A vehicle was stolen overnight on the 2400 block of 65th Street West.
A person was reported missing on the 6800 block of Washburn Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West and a 28-year-old Woodbury man was arrested.
May 7 - Officers investigated the report of unemployment fraud on the 7000 block of 14th Avenue South. The caller advised that someone had attempted to obtain unemployment insurance using their Social Security number.
Officers investigated the report of a physical fight on the 800 block of 71st Street. A juvenile boy was arrested.
Officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on the 1600 block of 72nd Street West.
May 8 - Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South on the report of an exposer. The 36-year-old A Minneapolis man was located in a laundromat and arrested for indecent exposure, gross misdemeanor.
May 9 - A 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for assault following a disturbance on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A disorderly juvenile boy attempted to enter a squad car while officers were on an unrelated call on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South. The boy fled on foot and later spit in an officer’s face and was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
A 42-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for burglary after a room on the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue South was broken into and several keys were reported missing.
Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of 66th Street East on the report of a disturbance. According to the caller, an upset customer had pepper-sprayed an employee. The female suspects were last seen leaving the area on foot approximately 10 minutes prior to the 911 call. Officers checked the area but did not locate the suspects.
May 10 - Officers responded to the report of indecent exposure on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.