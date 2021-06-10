For May 26 through June 1, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 26 - An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1300 block of 78th Street East.
May 27 - No reports.
May 28 - Fraud was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers later made contact with the suspect trying to cash a check.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 78th Street West for a disturbance. A 23-year-old Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested for giving police a false name, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, and an outstanding felony warrant.
Officers responded to the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South for a disturbance.
A physical fight was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
May 29 - Officers answered a call of an unwanted guest at a location on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
May 30 - A man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7200 block of Grand Avenue South. Another man was also being sought in relation to the incident.
May 31 - Officers responded to the 6900 block of Queen Avenue South, where the reporting party stated her husband thought she hired a hitman to kill him. The woman later told officers that she was physically assaulted by her husband earlier in the week.
June 1 - An assault was reported on the 6900 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 100 block of 78th Street West.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
