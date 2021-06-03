richfield badge

For May 19-25, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

May 19 - A man was arrested for assault and obstruction on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.

After responding to a disturbance on the 400 block of 72nd Street West, officers placed a man on medical hold and he was transported to the hospital.

A vehicle plate was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Fifth Avenue South.

A victim on the 7700 block of Upton Avenue South reported receiving text messages from an unknown person stating that if money wasn’t sent they would be killed.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue South.

May 20 - An unknown suspect reportedly used a victim’s bank account to funnel funds. The report was made on the 6400 block of Logan Avenue South.

A domestic disturbance was reported on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Officers were dispatched to a mental health incident on the 7600 block of 14th Avenue South.

A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 6600 block of 10th Avenue South.

May 21 - Responding to the report of suspicious activity, officers found a man and woman in possession of a stolen vehicle.

An intoxicated man was arrested for urinating in public and for outstanding county warrants.

May 22 - A robbery was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.

A 31-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South, where a fight was reported. Officers determined the woman had pointed a gun at two victims. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

A 24-year-old Richfield man was arrested after officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

May 23 - Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on the 6200 block of Fourth Avenue South. Officers arrested an adult and juvenile after observing stolen auto parts in the back seat.

May 24 - A 23-year-old Fridley woman was arrested for assault after officers responded to the report of one woman driving a vehicle and being chased by the woman from Fridley on the 10 block of 66th Street East.

The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

Credit card fraud was reported on the 7100 block of Penn Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 7100 block of Wentworth Avenue South.

May 25 - A 20-year-old St. Paul man and two 20-year-old Minneapolis women were arrested after an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 76th Street East and 12th Avenue South. The individuals were in possession of drugs and a gun.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

