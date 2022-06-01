For May 18-24, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 18 - Officers responded to the report of a death on the 300 block of 78th Street East.
A disturbance was reported on the 7500 block of Penn Avenue South
A credit card fraud report was received from another agency for further investigation. The fraud was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South. A wallet was stolen.
An assault was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
May 19 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Bryant Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South. A total of $280 was reported missing.
A disturbance was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
May 20 - A robbery was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
Officers investigated a phone scam on the 6900 block of 13th Avenue South where the victim said they had sent $500 in gift cards to an unknown party.
A burglary was reported on the 7500 block of Sheridan Avenue South. More than $1,600 in golf equipment was stolen.
A 19-year-old Burnsville man and an 18-year-old North St. Paul resident were arrested for theft after officers responded to the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A 19-year-old Jordan woman was arrested on the 7100 block of Park Avenue South for fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and for narcotics possession after leading police on a chase through neighborhoods before leaving the vehicle.
Damage to property was reported on the 7100 block of Elliot Avenue South.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
May 21 - A theft was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
May 22 - A 34-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers responded to the intersection of 77th Street and 12th Avenue on the report of a road rage incident involving a gun. Following an investigation, it was determined a gun had not been used.
May 23 - A firearm was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
May 24 - An unknown man purchased a vehicle from a business on the 1500 block of 77th Street while using another person’s identity.
A 61-year-old Richfield man was arrested for threats of violence following an incident on the 1800 block of 76th Street West. The victim said the man, her boyfriend of 25 years, threatened her with two knives while at her apartment.
A man was arrested for being unauthorized to stay in a residence overnight on the 7400 block of 12th Avenue South. A woman and two children were also living in the house.
A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.