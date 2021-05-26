For May 12-18, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 12 - Burglary of a storage unit was reported on the 200 block of 78th Street West.
May 13 - Fraud was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen with the keys on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Theft of a wallet and cell phone was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South when a tire was cut with a knife.
May 14 - A woman reported being bitten by her boyfriend on the 6300 block of Bryant Avenue South.
A scam was reported to police on the 6900 block of Penn Avenue South.
May 15 - A 30-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for obstruction and domestic assault on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 43-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 300 block of Apple Lane.
An assault was reported on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A person was reported missing on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
An in-progress domestic assault was reported on the 7200 block of Grand Avenue South. It was later determined that a woman was intoxicated and had fallen. The woman was transported to the hospital.
May 16 - Theft of a motorcycle was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7400 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.
May 17 - An assault was reported on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on the 7000 block of Knox Avenue South. The ignition keys were in a golf bag in the cargo area of the vehicle.
Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 6600 block of 14th Avenue South.
A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South.
A 29-year-old Redby, Minnesota, man was arrested after officers located a stolen vehicle on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
May 18 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
