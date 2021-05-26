richfield badgew

For May 12-18, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

May 12 - Burglary of a storage unit was reported on the 200 block of 78th Street West.

May 13 - Fraud was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.

A vehicle was reported stolen with the keys on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Theft of a wallet and cell phone was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Damage to property was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South when a tire was cut with a knife.

May 14 - A woman reported being bitten by her boyfriend on the 6300 block of Bryant Avenue South.

A scam was reported to police on the 6900 block of Penn Avenue South.

May 15 - A 30-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for obstruction and domestic assault on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.

A 43-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 300 block of Apple Lane.

An assault was reported on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

A person was reported missing on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.

An in-progress domestic assault was reported on the 7200 block of Grand Avenue South. It was later determined that a woman was intoxicated and had fallen. The woman was transported to the hospital.

May 16 - Theft of a motorcycle was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 7400 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.

May 17 - An assault was reported on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on the 7000 block of Knox Avenue South. The ignition keys were in a golf bag in the cargo area of the vehicle.

Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 6600 block of 14th Avenue South.

A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South.

A 29-year-old Redby, Minnesota, man was arrested after officers located a stolen vehicle on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.

May 18 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

Recommended for you

Load comments