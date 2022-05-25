For May 11-17 Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 11 - Gunshots were reported on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Burglary of a garage was reported on the 6800 block of Knox Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of 4th Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park man and a 50-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested for check forgery after attempting to pass a counterfeit check worth more than $5,000.
Officers took a phone report about suspicious activity and harassment through a work email on the 1400 block of 76th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 7000 block of Harriet Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A woman was arrested for damage to property after the report of a disturbance on the 7000 block of 15th Avenue South.
May 12 - Officers responded to a commercial alarm on the 6800 block of Penn Avenue South, where officers found a broken glass door.
Damage to property was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7500 block of 15th Avenue South.
Theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. A suspect in a vehicle fled officers.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
May 13 - A burglary was reported on the 600 block of 66th Street East.
Richfield Police received a report of fraud on the 1000 block of 78th Street West for further investigation.
A 61-year-old Saginaw, Michigan, man was arrested for theft on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A 49-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for theft and drug possession on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Unknown suspects used the victim’s credit card without approval on the 7000 block of Irving Avenue South.
A business was the victim of computer theft on the 400 block of 70th Street West.
Identity theft was reported on the 6800 block of Chicago Avenue South.
May 14 - A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for providing false information as police investigated an assault at the intersection of 66th Street West and Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of 66th Street East, where they assisted the State Patrol in recovering a stolen vehicle and arresting a man.
May 15 - Potential of mistreatment or neglect was reported on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A 33-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for theft after officers responded to the report of a man being chased on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
May 16 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Graffiti was reported on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 7300 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A domestic assault was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
