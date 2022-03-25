For March 9-15, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 9 - Fraud regarding gift cards was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Graffiti was reported on the city-owned well house on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue South.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway and a woman was arrested.
Officers investigated the report of a man “out of control” on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South. The man was transported for medical evaluation.
March 10 - Multiple items were stolen from a vehicle parked in an underground lot on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
A woman was reported missing on the 7500 block of Portland Avenue.
A theft was reported on the 1300 block of 66th Street East.
A second-degree assault was reported on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 200 block of 78th Street West.
A domestic assault was reported on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South. The suspect was gone when officers arrived and the victim did not wish to press charges.
March 11 - A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
March 12 - Two men, one a 21-year-old from Minneapolis and the other a 26-year-old listed as homeless, were arrested for receiving stolen property on the 6600 block of Lake Shore Drive. Upon arrival, officers actively saw the two men pulling on car doors. Officers made contact with the group and learned the vehicle they were in was stolen, and that one male had an outstanding warrant for first-degree aggravated robbery.
Theft of lottery scratch-off tickets from a business on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue was reported.
The theft of cigarettes from a business on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South was reported.
March 13 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6500 block of 5th Avenue South.
Officers assisted State Patrol on the report of a gun-pointing incident on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A hit-and-run of a vehicle was reported on the 6800 block of 12th Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of criminal damage to property on the 6800 block of Queen Avenue South. The victim said two windows on the passenger side of a Chevrolet Avalanche had been shot out with a BB gun.
March 14 - Violation of a bus stop arm was reported on the 0-100 block of 70th Street East.
Fraud was reported on the 7400 block of Upton Avenue South.
A mail delivery person was bit by a dog on the 7000 block of Augsburg Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop on the 1000 block of 66th Street East, officers searched the vehicle and found a pistol with no serial number. The driver, a 21-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Penn Avenue South.
March 15 - Officers responded to the report of a child custody dispute on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A terroristic threat was reported outside a residence on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A license plate was reported stolen from outside a residence on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
Voter fraud was reported for further investigation on the 7200 block of Thomas Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.