For March 30 through April 5, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 30 - Officers detained two men on the 6300 block of Irving Avenue South who were suspected of tampering with vehicle. One of the men, a 19-year-old South St. Paul resident, was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle.
The department received a report of child maltreatment on the 7000 block of Elliot Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6200 block of Morgan Avenue South.
A 38-year-old Plymouth woman was arrested for trespassing on the 6600 block of Oakland Avenue South.
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
A man turned himself in to police for an undisclosed offense at the police department on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A 39-year-old Granite Falls man was arrested for theft on the 1700 block of 78th Street West.
March 31 - An assault was reported on the 6200 block of Irving Avenue South. The suspect had left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7100 block of Elliot Avenue South. The reporting party did not want to press criminal charges.
Officers responded to the report of shoplifting on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. A vehicle was located leaving the area, and was identified as stolen. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled and officers did not pursue.
Richfield officers assisted the Eagan Police Department on Highway 77 by deploying stop sticks during a vehicle pursuit.
Officers responded to the report of a group fighting in the street on the 7100 block of Portland Avenue South. After talking with a number of witnesses at the scene, an 21-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for second-degree assault.
April 1 - A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A man was reported as having deposited four fraudulent checks on the 300 block of 77th Street East.
A 25-year-old man with no address was arrested on the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue South the day after an assault in which the victim reported being strangled.
A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested for violating a no-contact order on the 7500 block of Emerson Avenue after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call.
April 2 - Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Harassment through phone calls and texts was reported on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault after officers responded to the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South on the report of a disturbance.
April 3 - A phone was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Emerson Avenue South.
A vehicle was stolen on the 800 block of 66th Street West while unattended at a business with the keys in the ignition.
April 4 - Property damage was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
A mail carrier reported being assaulted with a pellet gun on the 6500 block of Stevens Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
A vehicle was stolen on the 800 block of 66th Street West. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle fled.
April 5 - A traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of I-35W northbound and I-494 eastbound. The vehicle fled the scene.
A 58-year-old Richfield man was arrested for violating a harassing order on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A 42-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for possession of a firearm without a permit on Portland Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
