For March 3-9, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 3 - Fraud in the amount of $10,000 was reported on the 6400 block of Wentworth Avenue South.
A juvenile girl was arrested for second-degree assault after officers responded to a domestic incident involving a knife on the 7000 block of 12th Avenue South.
March 4 - A theft was reported on the 1700 block of 78th Street West.
March 5 - A wallet was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
March 6 - A disturbance was reported on the 7400 block of Park Avenue South.
Officers assisted another agency in the arrest of a suspect in an assault on the 7500 block of Upton Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Richfield Parkway.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 78th Street East, where a man was assaulting a woman. The man, a 49-year-old Minneapolis resident, was arrested for assault and drug possession.
Forced entry and a burglary was reported on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Two men, one from Richfield and the other from Minneapolis, were arrested after officers responded to an assault on the 7400 block of Park Avenue South.
March 7 - Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on the 2700 block of 76th Street West, but the driver fled the scene. Officers were advised after terminating the chase that the vehicle had crashed into a house. A 38-year-old New Hope woman was arrested.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on the 10 block of 66th Street West.
A man 37-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of a domestic incident on the 7600 block of 18th Avenue South. A 21-year-old woman was arrested for assault.
A woman reported the theft of a wallet from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive. A credit card from the wallet was reported used at a local store.
An assault was reported on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
Officers responded to a call from a person witnessing the theft of a catalytic converter on the 6700 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
March 8 - An officer located a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 35W from 26th Street. The vehicle was recovered at the intersection of Highway 62 and Lyndale Avenue South. A 41-year-old Saint Anthony man was arrested for receiving stolen property.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Voter fraud reported on the 7300 block of Nicollet Avenue South is being investigated.
Officers assisted on a civil standby on the 7400 block of Park Avenue South. A 34-year-old Minneapolis man refused to leave and was arrested after occupants of the house advised police they were fearful of him.
March 9 - The theft of auto parts was reported on the 6800 block of 10th Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
