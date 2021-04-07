For March 24-29, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 24 - The burglary of a garage was reported on the 1000 block of Rae Drive.
A theft and damage to property was reported on the 900 block of 78th Street West.
March 25 - A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
After being evicted from a hotel room on the 300 block of 77th Street West, a 31-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for several warrants.
March 26 - Officers responded to the report of a disturbance on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 1800 block of 76th Street West.
The victim had parked the vehicle outside running while going inside to retrieve an item. The victim heard the vehicle being driven away.
Theft from a vehicle was reported at the intersection of 70th Street East and Columbus Avenue South.
March 27 - Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South on a welfare check of an intoxicated woman. The woman was transported to the hospital where it was determined she had been physically assaulted at an unknown apartment building in the area.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The suspect, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man was cited.
A 41-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault after police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7200 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A disturbance involving a group of people was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 6200 block of Logan Avenue South. Both parties involved had an active order for protection.
March 28 - Damage to property where a vehicle door and window were damaged was reported on the 800 block of 65th Street West.
Officers responded to the report of an assault on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
March 29 - A 40-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for violation of an order for protection and drugs on the 6200 block of Logan Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.