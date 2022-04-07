For March 23-29, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 23 - A fraudulent lease application was investigated on the 7100 block of Portland Avenue
A robbery was reported on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
March 24 - A burglary was reported on the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue South. The resident reported that prescription medication and cash had been stolen from the unlocked apartment while she was taking a nap.
Shoplifting was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A robbery was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Threats of violence were reported on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South after a man came to the address armed with a firearm. He did not threaten anyone with the weapon, but was highly agitated and threatened to burn down the house.
A 59-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for theft and trespassing on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A theft was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The reporting party identified the suspect.
A 27-year-old Cologne woman was arrested after officers determined the vehicle was stolen. The suspect fled and was later arrested.
A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
March 25 - Officers responded to the report of a domestic situation with an injury.
A stolen vehicle hit a police squad car and drove toward another officer on the 4300 block of Hiawatha Avenue as police attempted to apprehend the vehicle’s two occupants.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of an assault on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South. While responding, officers discovered 911 interference and the reported assault.
March 26 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Irving Avenue South.
March 27 - A domestic assault was reported on the 2400 block of 66th Street West.
The Richfield Fire Department requested police assistance at a brush fire on the 7200 block of Washburn Avenue South.
March 28 - A disturbance was reported on the 6600 block of 10th Avenue South.
A purse was found in the construction area along Highway 77 and I-494.
A theft was reported on the 6900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Officers responded to an ice rescue call on the 6900 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for assault after officers responded to the report of a disturbance on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South. The resident called regarding her son threatening to beat her and her husband.
March 29 - A 34-year-old Bloomington man was arrested following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street West. The man had a felony warrant for second-degree burglary. During the search, officers found drugs in the vehicle.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
