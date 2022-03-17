richfield badge

For March 2-8, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

March 2 - After making an unsuccessful shoplifting attempt, an unidentified man hit a camera system at a store on the 1100 block of 78th Street West, causing about $200 in damage.

A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.

Credit card fraud was reported on the 2500 block of 66th Street West.

A domestic disturbance was reported on the 6800 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

A 26-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit. The arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 77 and 66th Street East.

March 3 - Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Fraud was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

A theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.

A theft was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. A 27-year-old St. Anthony woman was arrested.

A 27-year-old Anoka woman and a 26-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested for theft following a call to the 1100 block of 78th Street West.

March 4 - A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.

A man stole items from a store on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue and fled in a vehicle.

A case of embezzlement in the amount of $257,000 was reported on the 6900 block of Cedar Avenue South.

A wallet was found on the ground on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. The owner later came to claim the wallet.

A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for stealing $500 on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.

A vehicle was reported burglarized on the 600 block of 66th Street East.

March 5 - An assault was reported on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South. A man arriving home from work was attacked randomly by another man walking his dog.

A woman causing a disturbance on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South was detained.

March 6 - A disturbance was reported on the 6600 block of Emerson Avenue South. The primary aggressor had already left the scene when officers arrived.

A theft was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.

A disturbance was reported on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue South.

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.

A 41-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for DWI and in possession of cocaine following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

March 7 - After a traffic stop at the intersection of 66th Street West and Emerson Avenue South, officers discovered the vehicle was a stolen moving truck.

A package was reported missing on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South.

Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of 13th Avenue South.

The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.

A robbery was reported on the 6600 block of 10th Avenue South.

March 8 - A 39-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for fleeing an officer and was in possession of illegal narcotics after a traffic stop on the 0-100- block of 66th Street West.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

Load comments