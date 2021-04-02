For March 17-23, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 17 - Following a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue, the driver, a 28-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was believed to be impaired. The driver fought with officers and was arrested. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected narcotics.
March 18 - Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6600 block of 11th Avenue South.
Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at the intersection of 78th Street East and 2nd Avenue South.
A man was arrested after police responded to the report of a disturbance on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
March 19 - A 29-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested after officers responded to a report of a domestic incident on the 700 block of 77th Street East. The victim was treated by medics.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for obstruction following a traffic stop at the intersection of 77th Street West and Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers on routine patrol located a suspect vehicle that had recently been involved in a hit-and-run in Bloomington.
March 20 - A car key was found on the sidewalk on the 6700 block of 12th Avenue South.
Drugs were found on the 5300 block of 10th Avenue South and turned in at the police department.
An assault was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A 35-year-old Bloomington man was arrested after officers located a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
March 21 - A 32-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for DWI and drugs following a traffic stop at the intersection of I-35W and I-494.
An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop, two men were arrested on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South after officers found two handguns and drugs in the vehicle.
An assault was reported on the 7400 block of 17th Avenue South.
March 22 - The driver of a vehicle stopped by officers on the 800 block of 67th Street East fled the scene.
Two packages were reported stolen from an apartment building on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South on a report that a man had punched a woman in the face. The man, a 31-year-old Richfield resident, was arrested for assault.
March 23 - A 37-year-old Richfield man was arrested for burglary on the 1000 block of Rae Drive.
A 26-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for assault on the 1200 block of 78th Street East.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
