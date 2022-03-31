For March 16-22, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 16 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Stevens Avenue South.
March 17 - A search warrant was executed on the 8500 block of Clinton Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of 78th Street East.
A woman was reported making threats on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 2700 block of 66th Street West.
Officers investigated the report of a baggie found on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West. Officers collected the baggie and inventoried it for destruction.
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway on the report of a robbery. The suspect threatened a loss prevention employee with a hammer as the employee attempted to stop and detain him. The suspect, who is a 28-year-old Brooklyn Center man, and his accomplice fled in a white Lexus with no plates northbound on Bloomington Avenue prior to officers’ arrival. He was later arrested. The total loss of merchandise was $427.97.
Police took the report of an attempted fraud on the 7500 block of Elliot Avenue South. The victim said she responded to a Facebook ad of someone trying to sell a camper. The payment was due in the form of eBay gift cards. The victim purchased the gift cards but never transferred the card information to the suspects. The victim is currently not out any money but now is in possession of $1,000 in of non-refundable eBay gift cards.
Police were dispatched to the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South on the report of an assault. When arriving, the officer located a female suspect and victim. The victim was slapped in the face after a verbal altercation in the elevator. The suspect was transported to Fairview Southdale by medics and placed on a transportation hold for a mental health evaluation.
Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South for suspicious activity. A 20-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after assaulting officers.
A 39-year-old Granite Falls man was arrested for theft after a shoplifting incident on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
March 17 - Officers responded to the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South, where a man was reportedly overdosing.
An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A 22-year-old Golden Valley woman was arrested for theft on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
March 18 - An unwanted guest was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East. A 49-year-old Eagan man was arrested.
A disturbance was reported on the 7500 block of Bryant Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The total loss was around $50.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of Harriet Avenue South.
A 31-year-old Richfield man was arrested for trespassing on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.
March 19 - Damage to property was reported on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South. Graffiti was discovered on two exterior walls at the location.
A 34-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for a felony violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.
A vehicle was reported being driven without permission on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. The victim reported that someone had gained access to the apartment when nobody was home.
Staff from a business on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South called regarding two intoxicated women who were causing a disturbance after being refused service. The women, a 60-year-old Plymouth resident and a 27-year-old Richfield resident, were not cooperative with officers. The 27-year-old woman was arrested for obstructing with force and the 60-year-old was cited for disorderly conduct.
March 20 - A 31-year-old Brooklyn Center man, a felon, was arrested for possession of a firearm on the 700 block of 66th Street West.
Officers responded to a disturbance on the 6700 block of Lyndale Avenue South involving a woman who had been pounding on the door and windows of the house.
March 21 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
March 22 - A man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Richfield police received a report from the Minnesota Department of Education for further investigation of an incident on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.
An informational report was taken about an incident that took place on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South.
A 58-year-old Richfield man was arrested after an assault on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South. Officers determined an assault had occurred but were initially unable to make contact with the suspect. The man was later located and arrested.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
