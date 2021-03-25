For March 10-16, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
March 10 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 1300 block of 78th Street East.
A harassing communication was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
March 11 - A woman was arrested by Bloomington Police after she fled officers in Richfield on the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue South.
March 12 - Two catalytic converters were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Drive West on a report of a diseased fox on the front steps of a residence. Due to the fox’s level of illness, the decision was made for the fox to be dispatched for the safety of the community and the fox’s welfare. An officer discharged a firearm in an attempt to dispatch the fox, but was unsuccessful and the animal ran away.
March 13 - A burglary was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A disturbance was reported on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.
A man reported his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen while he was playing pickleball at Washington Park on the 7600 block of 17th Avenue South.
A victim called police to have her boyfriend removed from an apartment located on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue South.
March 14 - A 24-year-old St. Paul man was arrested following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 77th Street East. After being arrested for DWI, officers found suspected narcotics.
A passport was reported missing on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Trespassing was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A man was arrested for possession of drugs and multiple warrants following a traffic stop on the 0-99 block of 66th Street West. The man is a 45-year-old resident of Minneapolis.
March 15 - A vehicle was stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 46-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Police took a report of a burglary of a storage unit at a construction site on the 2400 block of 66th Street West.
Two bed frames were reported stolen from a location on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
March 16 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6600 block of 12th Avenue South.
Shoplifting was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.