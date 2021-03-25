richfield badge

For March 10-16, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

March 10 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 1300 block of 78th Street East.

A harassing communication was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.

March 11 - A woman was arrested by Bloomington Police after she fled officers in Richfield on the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue South.

March 12 - Two catalytic converters were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Drive West on a report of a diseased fox on the front steps of a residence. Due to the fox’s level of illness, the decision was made for the fox to be dispatched for the safety of the community and the fox’s welfare. An officer discharged a firearm in an attempt to dispatch the fox, but was unsuccessful and the animal ran away.

March 13 - A burglary was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

A disturbance was reported on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.

A man reported his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen while he was playing pickleball at Washington Park on the 7600 block of 17th Avenue South.

A victim called police to have her boyfriend removed from an apartment located on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue South.

March 14 - A 24-year-old St. Paul man was arrested following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 77th Street East. After being arrested for DWI, officers found suspected narcotics.

A passport was reported missing on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Trespassing was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

A man was arrested for possession of drugs and multiple warrants following a traffic stop on the 0-99 block of 66th Street West. The man is a 45-year-old resident of Minneapolis.

March 15 - A vehicle was stolen on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.

A 46-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.

Police took a report of a burglary of a storage unit at a construction site on the 2400 block of 66th Street West.

Two bed frames were reported stolen from a location on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.

March 16 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6600 block of 12th Avenue South.

Shoplifting was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.

An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

