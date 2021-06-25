For June 9-15, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 9 - Officers observed two individuals looking into vehicles and checking door handles on the 300 block of 70th Street East.
Officers received a report of damage to property for further investigation on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South. The reporting party stated that two suspects attempted to steal his parked motorcycle, but fled and the motorcycle was damaged.
A domestic assault was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
A vehicle was reported stolen sometime between June 7 and June 9 on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for a weapons offense after a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 66th Street East.
A bicycle was stolen from a garage on the 7300 block of First Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
June 10 - A bicycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 6900 block of Stevens Avenue South.
A 37-year-old Bemidji woman and a 44-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested for outstanding warrants, fleeing police and theft after officers responded to the report of a shoplifting in progress on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. After officers responded, they located the suspects. The woman was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants, and was found to be in possession of possible heroin. She claimed to have swallowed drugs and was transported to the hospital. The man fled from officers on foot after attempting to steal $2,500 in merchandise. He was taken into custody for theft, fifth-degree drugs and 10 outstanding warrants.
June 11 - No reports listed.
June 12 - Threats of violence were reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 7300 block of Harriet Avenue South.
June 13 - An officer responded to the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South for an abandoned bag with a firearm inside. The firearm was determined to be a BB handgun.
A 25-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault on the 2700 block of 66th Street West.
June 14 - A 51-year-old Edina man was arrested for theft on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
After responding to a welfare check, officers arrested a 36-year-old Minneapolis man for 5th-degree drugs on the 7600 block of Fourth Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
