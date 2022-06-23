For Jan. 8-14, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 8 - A burglary was reported at a construction site on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A person was reported missing on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Identity theft was reported on the 800 block of 71st Street East.
The burglary of an apartment was reported on the 600 block of 64th Street West. A 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Richfield, were arrested in connection with the burglary.
A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft at a business on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A theft was reported on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for theft at a business on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
June 9 - An assault was reported on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
The owner of a handgun visited the police station asking to have the weapon destroyed.
June 10 - Officers responded to the 1100 block of 78th Street West on a report of theft.
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Sheridan Elementary School at 6400 Sheridan Avenue South. The vehicle had been stolen earlier that day in Edina and was later released to the victim who arrived on-scene.
June 11 - Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle that was bearing a stolen Minnesota plate.
Damage to property was reported on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue South. Unknown suspects painted graffiti on a trailer.
A license place was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of 65th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A past-action theft was reported on the 1600 block of 66th Street East.
A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for exposing himself to three juveniles on the 1700 block of 66th Street East.
June 12 - A burglary was reported on the 7100 block of Portland Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Honda CR-V parked on the 7200 block of 18th Avenue South.
The front license plate was stolen from a vehicle when parked on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South
A second burglary to a church on the 7100 block of Portland Avenue South was reported within a day of the first burglary.
Damage to property was reported on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported on the 6900 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
A past-action assault was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East. The victim only wished to file an informational report.
June 13 - Child Protective Services called to assist in locating children who had been taken by a parent violating a court order.
Officers responded to the report of one person threatening to shoot another on the 1800 block of 66th Street East. Officers made contact with both parties.
An assault was reported on the 6500 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A juvenile boy was taken into custody after officers responded to a report of a gun-pointing incident on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
June 14 - A 21-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for vehicle theft after officers located him pushing a motorcycle down the road on the 6500 block of Bloomington Avenue South. The man fled and was later located by officers inside a shed. It was later determined the motorcycle had been stolen.
A theft was reported on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.