For June 30 through July 6, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 30 - Mail theft was reported on the 6600 block of 5th Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 660 block of 5th Avenue South. Items were reportedly stolen from a storage unit.
Officers investigated the report of mail theft on the 6600 block of 5th Avenue South.
July 1 - A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for drugs on the 400 block of 65th Street West.
A 36-year-old Mound man was arrested on the 600 block of American Boulevard following a traffic stop. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was caught.
Officers responded to a report of a fight on the 7200 block of Chicago Avenue South.
A threat of violence was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.
Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of 14th Avenue South. The victim told police they had been swindled out of about $2,400 in gift cards.
July 2 - Officers responded to the report of a disturbance on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A fight in progress was reported on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
July 3 - A catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle on the 6700 block of Thomas Avenue South. The theft occurred overnight.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The victim stated the vehicle was parked overnight when it was stolen and the report stated the victim’s vehicle was also used in other crimes after being stolen.
July 4 - Theft from a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 1500 block of 66th Street West was reported. A 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
July 5 - A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 500 block of 70th Street East.
A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue South.
July 6 - A suspicious man was arrested on the 1800 block of 66th Street East for fleeing a police officer.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
