For June 3-9, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 3 – Following a traffic stop on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South, the driver, a 21-year-old Savage woman was arrested for DWI.
Stolen tabs were reported on the 6600 block of Lake Shore Drive
Suspicious activity was reported on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 20-year-old Edina man was taken into custody at the intersection of 70-1/2 Street West and Penn Avenue South for an outstanding Hennepin County warrant
Following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 60th Street East, a passenger was found to have had a warrant.
A 20-year-old Minnetonka woman was arrested for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South.
June 4 – Following a traffic stop on the 6600 block of Portland Avenue South, a 28-year-old Hilltop man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for vehicle theft.
A 50-year-old Blooming Prairie man was arrested on the 6800 block of Portland Avenue South after a traffic stop for being out after the mandated curfew. The driver was found to have had a canceled license.
Officers investigated a report of damage to property on the 6500 block of 14th Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated party on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South. Upon arrival, officers located the party in physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired. The driver, a 58-year-old Richfield man was arrested for second-degree DWI refusal.
Officers arrested a 28-year-old Richfield man for domestic assault on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
June 5 – Following a traffic stop for speeding and failing to maintain a lane on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South, a 23-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Officers responded to the report of a vehicle theft on the 7500 block of 10th Avenue South. About 90 minutes later, police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of 66th Street East and Portland Avenue South. A 24-year-old St. Paul man was arrested.
A report of a theft of a catalytic converter and heat shields from a rental vehicle was investigated on the 7700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
An officer took the report of multiple incidents of domestic violence and rape on the 6500 block of 16th Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 6500 block of 14th Avenue South. A 30-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 7000 block of 16th Avenue South.
A victim who reported domestic assault on the 1000 block of 77th Street East was taken to the hospital.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Hub Shopping Center, 40 block of 66th Street West. A 22-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
June 6 – Theft was reported from a United States Postal Service truck on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
Damage to property was reported on the 6500 block of 14th Avenue South. A 30-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
A 40-year-old Excelsior man was arrested following a traffic stop on 73rd Street East.
June 7 – An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot located on the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
Two dogs were found on the 1100 block of 77th Street West.
June 8 – A 38-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 62 East and Portland Avenue South.
June 9 – Following a traffic stop on the 1700 block of 76th Street East, a 30-year-old Richfield woman was found to be driving while intoxicated.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
