For June 23-29, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 23 - The burglary of an unlocked garage was reported on the 7400 block of Upton Avenue South.
Harassing communications from a customer was reported on the7700 block of 2nd Avenue South. A person had been calling, texting and leaving threatening messages.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street. Two women reportedly loaded up carts and left.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South. Lottery tickets valued at $1,250 were stolen.
The theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the street was reported on the 7000 block of Newton Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a rear parking lot on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
An assault was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
June 24 - A theft was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A 54-year-old Mendota Heights man was arrested for theft and drugs.
June 25 - Damage to property was reported on the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of 78th Street East on a report of domestic assault. A woman was punched by a man who then left.
June 26 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of 66th Street East.
A burglary was reported on the 6700 block of 1st Avenue South.
Property damage and theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue. The windows of three vehicles had been shattered and items had been taken.
A 19-year-old man with no current address was arrested after attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
June 27 - An assault was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 6200 block of 5th Avenue South.
A firearm was collected by the Police Department at the office.
June 28 - A dog bite was reported on the 6400 block of 1st Avenue South.
A home burglary on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South was reported.
The victim was not home at the time of the burglary. Entry was made through a cut screen window in the bathroom, and items stolen included a purse valued at $800 and a pair of shoes valued at $140.
Officers responded to the report of a threat on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South when a man pulled a gun on the basketball court.
June 29 - Credit card fraud was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for burglary on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street West when an employee at a dealership allowed a man and woman to do a test drive. The employee was asked to check the hood, and the suspect fled in the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered by St. Paul police.
Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South on the report of a possible theft from a vehicle. The victim’s work truck had been broken into and the victim confronted the suspects. The victim was struck by the vehicle being driven by the suspect, knocking him to the ground.
The suspect fled the scene and the victim sustained minor injuries.
Officers took a report of a missing wallet on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South, where charges had been made on a credit card obtained from the wallet.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.