For June 2-8, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 2 - An assault between roommates was reported on the 6200 block of Grand Avenue South. A 44-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
June 3 - A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Stevens Avenue South.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 2900 block of 74th Street West.
A wallet was reported stolen out of a vehicle on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
June 4 - Fraud was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
June 5 - A man was arrested for assault following a report of a disturbance on the 2900 block of 71st Street West.
A burglary was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A non-compliant predatory offender, a 36-year-old St. Paul man, was located on the 100 block of 66th Street West and transported to jail.
An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
June 6 - Officers responded to the report of gunshots heard on the 6600 block of 15th Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of an unknown suspect entering an unlocked garage on the 6700 block of Washburn Avenue South and stealing several items.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South, where two handguns were reported stolen.
June 7 - A possible voter registration violation on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South was referred for more investigation.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
June 8 - Officers were dispatched on a report of a shoplifter on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South. The suspect, a 26-year-old St. Paul man, was later located and arrested for being a non-compliant sex offender and having a felony Department of Corrections warrant.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
