For June 16-22, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 16 - Officers assisted the Edina Police Department with a pursuit at the intersection of Highway 77 and I-494.
June 17 - Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.
Shoplifting was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
A woman was arrested for receiving stolen property following a traffic stop on the 600 block of 70th Street East. The vehicle she was driving was found to be stolen.
The theft of a utility trailer was reported on the 7700 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.
June 18 - The theft of electric tools from a garage on the 7000 block of 13th Avenue was reported.
An assault was reported on the 600 block of 76th Street West. Following a crash, one driver exited the vehicle and assaulted the other.
A robbery was reported on the 7600 block of 4th Avenue South.
June 19 - A 22-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for assault after officers responded on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
June 20 - A disturbance was reported on the 7600 block of 1st Avenue South
Richfield officers assisted Minneapolis officers who were fighting with an uncooperative robbery suspect on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South.
A foreign passport was reported lost at the intersection of 66th Street and Penn Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
A video game console was reported stolen on the 1-100 block of 66th Street West.
A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1-100 block of 66th Street West.
A threat of violence was reported on the 6900 block of 12th Avenue South.
The burglary of a storage unit on the 6400 block of Pleasant Avenue South was reported. DVDs and fine China were taken.
Officers responded to a report of a missing person on the 7500 block of Bryant Avenue South.
June 21 - A bicycle was reported stolen from a front yard on the 6900 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.
The Fire Department requested police for an arson report on the 6500 block of 15th Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A theft was reported on the 1-100 block of 66th Street West. A store employee said a woman stole merchandise valued at about $200.
June 22 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7400 block of 17th Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to a vehicle dealership on the 1525 block of 77th Street East on a report of a person trying to use a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer contacted the manager, who had a check that appeared to be counterfeit in the amount of $663,925. No arrest was reported.
A theft was reported on the 2900 block of 74th Street West.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1-100 block of 66th Street West.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 7400 block of Vincent Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
