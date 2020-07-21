For July 8 to 14, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
July 8 - Following a traffic stop at I-35W and 66th Street West the driver fled from the scene.
A 35-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for 3rd-degree DWI following a traffic stop for speeding and failing to maintain the lane on the 2300 block of 72nd Street West.
A sexual assault was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East. The victim believed he had been drugged over the course of a sexual encounter with a male he met on the internet.
While investigating a disturbance on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South, officers found that a sexual assault occurred. A 32-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
After arrival to a personal injury crash on the 7600 block of Portland Avenue South, officers found that the 29-year-old Apple Valley man who was driving the vehicle had overdosed while driving and was arrested for first-degree DWI refusal.
July 9 - Theft was reported on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South. The male suspect left with several diaper packages.
Theft by swindle was reported on the 7300 block of Wentworth Avenue South. The victim stated that a romance scam had occurred over two years with an estimated loss of $60,000.
Officers investigated an in-custody shoplifter on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South who was found to be in possession of a large amount of suspected ecstasy pills. A 30-year-old Richfield woman was arrested.
Officers investigated two know shoplifters on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway. Two men loaded a car with expensive tools valued at $897 and pushed the cart out of the store without paying. One of the men, a 52-year-old Coon Rapids resident, was arrested for theft.
A missing child was reported on 77th Street West. The child was found at a business in Bloomington with the mother.
An officer was dispatched to an escalating neighbor dispute on the 7400 block of Second Avenue South.
Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in Roosevelt Park, 7644 Fourth Avenue South. A 30-year-old Rochester man was arrested for drugs and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
July 10 - A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for disorderly conduct on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to a health care business on the 1700 block of 66th Street East for a suspicious man that was found on the deck but then left and watched employees from bushes. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male who was very uncooperative.
Officers investigated the report of a violation of an order for protection. The person had been sending text messages to the protected party.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Aldrich Avenue South.
July 11 - Officers were dispatched to a business located on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South for a shoplifter that fled from loss prevention. Officers located and arrested the 39-year-old Minneapolis man and recovered the stolen merchandise. The suspect, who had a felony warrant, gave officers a false name.
Theft of packages valued at approximately $700 was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 36-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing with force after attempting to assault employees through a drive-up window on the 200 block of 66th Street West.
July 12 - Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1800 block of 63rd Street East where a vehicle was smashed and hidden in some trees at Taft Park. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 and taking the on-ramp to Highway 77 and then lost control of the vehicle and drove through a fence.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested or a driving offense after she defaced property on 66th Street West. A 35-year-old Columbia Heights man was also arrested.
A domestic incident involving a father and daughter was reported on the 7000 block of Logan Avenue South.
A robbery was reported on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched the 600 block of 78th Street East for a report of a disturbance. The suspect threatened the woman, stating he would shoot her and kill her. The suspect had a gun in the apartment at the time of the threat. Officers located the suspect, a 27-year-old Fridley man, and arrested him.
July 13 - Officers assisted other agencies in pursuit of a kidnapping suspect. Richfield police deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Highway 62 East and Portland Avenue South.
A 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 7600 block of Pleasant Avenue South after he physically assaulted his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A 60-year-old Richfield woman was arrested after threatening another woman with a hammer on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
July 14 - The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop of a vehicle with no license plates on the 1100 block of 77th Street East, it was determined the vehicle was stolen. Two occupants were taken into custody. Arrested were a 25-year-old St. Michael man and a 26-year-old Robbinsdale woman.
A burglary was reported on the 7000 block of Harriet Avenue South.
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for shoplifting on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
