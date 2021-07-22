For July 7-13, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
July 7 - Officers responded to the report of an unwanted guest on the 6400 block of Wentworth Avenue South.
After police responded to the 200 block of 78th Street West a 34-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for burglary
The theft of a license plate was reported on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The front plate was stolen from the vehicle.
A domestic disturbance was reported on the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
July 8 - When responding to the report of a disturbance on the 6500 block of Portland Avenue South, officers found an intoxicated woman unable to care for herself. The woman was placed on a hold.
Following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 66th Street East, two men – a 46-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, resident and a 38-year-old Minneapolis resident – were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm. Both are felons.
A woman was arrested on a warrant after officers responded to the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South on the report of a disturbance.
The theft of a cell phone was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Officers responded to 6700 block Sheridan Avenue South on the report of a burglary. The caller said she saw a man exit the rear of her residence and that he claimed to be looking to provide lawn services. The man left northbound on a bicycle. The caller noticed that her purse in her living room had been rifled through and approximately $40 cash was missing. The suspect was not located.
A commercial burglary was reported on the 400 block of 65th Street West.
A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of 66th Street East.
A passport was reported lost on the 6900 block of Chicago Avenue South.
July 9 - An assault was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
A domestic assault was reported on the 6600 block of Vincent Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of Chicago Avenue South on the report of an intoxicated man wandering the area. Moments later dispatch advised that the same man had made his way east and had attempted to get into a residence on the 7300 block of Chicago.
July 10 - A handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive.
A disturbance was reported on the 6700 block of Lake Shore Drive.
July 11 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
July 12 - Officers responded to the report of threats being made on the 6200 block of 15th Avenue South. The victim said texts were received from an old boyfriend who was threating to shoot up her house and light it on fire.
A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A disturbance was reported on the 0-100 block of 78th Street West.
July 13 - A 26-year-old Richfield man was arrested for assault on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
