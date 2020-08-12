For July 29-Aug. 4, Richfield police responded to the following calls:
July 29 - Another agency forwarded a report of credit card fraud to the Richfield department for investigation.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of I-494 and 12th Avenue South and vehicle plates were taken for destruction.
Fraud was reported on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South where a counterfeit $50 bill was used to purchase items.
Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue South
Officers were dispatched to the police department lobby for a civil standby. A short form order for protection was served on the party requesting the civil standby on the 500 block of 73rds Street East.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on 78th Street West. The drive of the vehicle fled.
Violation of an order for protection was reported on the 6200 block of Logan Avenue South.
July 30 - A burglary of a dwelling was reported on the 7300 block of 4th Avenue South.
A catalytic converter theft was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Burglary of a locker was reported on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South.
Property was found on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 6400 block of 16th Avenue South.
July 31 - An animal bite was reported on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South. A 25-year-old man with no address was arrested for obstruction.
A past-action theft was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Aug. 1 - A disturbance was reported on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a violation at the intersection of Highway 62 and Lyndale Avenue South. The vehicle fled at low speeds and eventually stopped, and a 25-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and 2nd-degree DWI.
Richfield police department assisted Edina police on the 6600 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen out of the parking lot of an apartment building on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A wallet was found on the 7100 block of Portland Avenue South.
Officers responded to the report of two shoplifters on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. The shoplifters had fled the store, but officers arrested a 38-year-old Robbinsdale man.
A 39-year-old Minneapolis man and a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man were arrested for possession of theft tools on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Aug. 2 - A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 62 and Portland Avenue South for 3rd-degree DWI.
A vehicle was found on the 600 block of 66th Street East that was determined to be the vehicle that had been stolen out of Minneapolis.
Damage to property was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A delivery driver reported theft on the 6800 block of 13th Avenue South. The suspect shorted the delivery driver for the amount due for the food.
A 21-year-old Richfield man/woman was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of 76th Street East and Nicollet Avenue South where the driver had a blood alcohol count of .278.
Officers responded to 78th Street West regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a woman who had been stabbed. The woman and everyone else on scene were uncooperative.
A theft of approximately $300 in cigarettes was reported on the 1500 block of 66th Street East.
Aug. 3 - The theft of two license plates was reported on the 6900 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Theft of auto parts was reported on the 1600 block of 78th Street East.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Two men, one a 35-year-old Circle Pines resident and the other a 34-year-old Nerstrand resident, were arrested following a shoplifting report on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
Aug. 4 - A stolen motorcycle was recovered on the 1300 block of 65th Street West.
Following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Bloomington Avenue South, a 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for 3rd-degree DWI.
Following a traffic stop on the 700 block of 77th Street East, a 21-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for driving after cancellation of license.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
