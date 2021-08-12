RICHFIELD BADGE

For July 28 through Aug. 3, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

July 28 - Officers were dispatched to a burglary call on the 1600 block of 66th Street East, only to find upon arrival that it was a damage to property issue and no access was gained.

In responding to a disturbance on the 7000 block of Lake Shore Drive, officers found that the reporting party stated that another man had struck him in the face. The reporting party drew a firearm and told the man to leave. The man left and said he would return with his own firearm.

Richfield officers assisted Edina police in apprehending a robbery suspect at Southdale Center.

A burglary was reported on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Following a traffic stop on the 400 block of 73rd Street East, officers found a firearm being carried without a permit. A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested.

July 29 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1100 block of 66th Street West. The suspect stole the vehicle from the victim’s garage.

While inside a store on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South, a victim reported their vehicle being stolen.

A commercial air conditioner was reported stolen from a business on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Officers took a report of a missing person on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.

Following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 77th Street East, both the driver and passenger were arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot.

Arrested were a 21-year-old Minneapolis man and a 23-year-old Robbinsdale man.

July 30 - A work van was reported stolen on the 7500 block of 15th Avenue South.

Officers responded to a mother-daughter domestic incident on the 7000 block of 12th Avenue South.

A sexual assault was reported on the 7500 block of Emerson Avenue South.

Threats were reported on the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue South.

July 31 - A man was arrested for a gross misdemeanor warrant after officers responded to a disturbance on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South.

A theft was reported at the intersection of 77th Street East and Portland Avenue South.

Aug. 1 - Officers responded to a report of an assault on the 7400 block of 4th Avenue South. The suspect had fled the scene.

Aug. 2 - A 26-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.

A domestic assault was reported on the 300 block of 64th Street West.

A missing person was reported on the 7500 block of Bryant Avenue South.

A second-degree assault was reported on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South.

Aug. 3 - Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue South. A juvenile was arrested and then released on scene.

Officers attempted to locate a man on the 7400 block of Blaisdell Avenue South who was wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct out of Scott County.

Officers responded to the report of a man passed out in the roadway on the 7000 block of 18th Avenue South. The man was combative with officers and was placed on a transport hold.

A child was found on the 700 block of 77th Street East.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1700 block of 78th Street West.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

Load comments