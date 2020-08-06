For July 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
July 22 - An officer located a stolen vehicle on the 7100 block of Wentworth Avenue South.
- Richfield police department received a report of credit card fraud on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. The case was referred from another agency for investigation.
- Following a traffic stop at I-494 and Portland Avenue, a 42-year-old North St. Paul man was taken into custody.
- A search for narcotics was conducted on the 7100 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Officers investigated a theft on the 1700 block of 78th Street East where a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamines.
July 23 - A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The total loss was estimated at $420.
- An armed robbery was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South. The suspect displayed a handgun and took all the money in the register. The suspect fled on foot prior to officer arrival.
- A 59-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South after forcing his way into an apartment.
July 24 - A man came to the police department to report that his half-brother had attempted to stab him on July 18.
- A 43-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South for assault.
July 25 - A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 1600 block of 75th Street West for felony warrants and providing false information to officers.
- Officers located a missing person on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
- A theft was reported on the 1200 block of 66th Street East.
July 26 - Unknown parties forced entry into a home under construction on the 6700 block of Emerson Lane. No items appeared to be missing from the home.
July 27 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Cedar Avenue South.
- Credit card fraud was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
July 28 - A man was arrested following the report of a domestic on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
- Officers investigated the report of trespassing by a man and woman on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
- Officers investigated the report of a possible sexual assault that occurred on the 6600 block of Oliver Avenue South. Stemming from this incident, a second victim reported a second-degree assault that occurred at a different location.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.