For July 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

July 22 - An officer located a stolen vehicle on the 7100 block of Wentworth Avenue South.

- Richfield police department received a report of credit card fraud on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. The case was referred from another agency for investigation.

- Following a traffic stop at I-494 and Portland Avenue, a 42-year-old North St. Paul man was taken into custody.

- A search for narcotics was conducted on the 7100 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Officers investigated a theft on the 1700 block of 78th Street East where a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamines.

July 23 - A theft was reported on the 1100 block of 78th Street West. The total loss was estimated at $420.

- An armed robbery was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South. The suspect displayed a handgun and took all the money in the register. The suspect fled on foot prior to officer arrival.

- A 59-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South after forcing his way into an apartment.

July 24 - A man came to the police department to report that his half-brother had attempted to stab him on July 18.

- A 43-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South for assault.

July 25 - A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 1600 block of 75th Street West for felony warrants and providing false information to officers.

- Officers located a missing person on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

- A theft was reported on the 1200 block of 66th Street East.

July 26 - Unknown parties forced entry into a home under construction on the 6700 block of Emerson Lane. No items appeared to be missing from the home.

July 27 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Cedar Avenue South.

- Credit card fraud was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

July 28 - A man was arrested following the report of a domestic on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.

- Officers investigated the report of trespassing by a man and woman on the 300 block of 77th Street West.

- Officers investigated the report of a possible sexual assault that occurred on the 6600 block of Oliver Avenue South. Stemming from this incident, a second victim reported a second-degree assault that occurred at a different location.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

