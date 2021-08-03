For July 21-27, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
July 21 - A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree burglary and domestic assault after officers responded to the report of a disturbance on the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 600 block of 77th Street East.
A theft was reported on the 1600 block of 66th Street East.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
July 22 - Officers responded to the report of a disturbance between two brothers on the 7100 block of Elliot Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
Officers responded to a report of a tip jar theft on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The suspect, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man, was located a block to the north and issued a citation.
July 23 - A 32-year-old Champlin man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following a crash on the 2200 block of 66th Street West.
July 24 - A robbery was reported on the 7500 block of 12th Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 6600 block of Portland Avenue South, where a man unknown to the reporting party entered the caller’s home.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 500 block of 77th Street West.
A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for trespassing on a property located on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A cellphone was reported stolen on the 2200 block of 66th Street West.
July 25 - A theft was reported on the 6100 block of Richfield Parkway.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 7300 block of Aldrich Avenue South, where they found the incident to be a mutual altercation.
The man left the property and the woman went to work to allow things to calm down.
July 26 - A white cellphone was found on a sidewalk on the 7200 block of DuPont Avenue South.
A 59-year-old North St. Paul man was arrested on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway for felony theft that had occurred over several months.
A 46-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for fifth-degree assault after officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
