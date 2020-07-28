For July 15-21, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
July 15 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
- A rental car was reported stolen on the 300 block of 77th Street West by women the victim had in his motel room.
- A man was taken into custody for outstanding warrants on the 2700 block of 66th Street West. Prior to transport, the man claimed he had swallowed fentanyl prior to police contact. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and released from police custody.
- Officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of 11th Avenue South for suspicious activity. A party involved gave officers a false name and officers located narcotics in a an associated vehicle. Two adults were arrested.
- A gun-pointed incident was investigated by police at the intersection of 66th Street East and Portland Avenue South.
July 16 - Officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South for a welfare check of a woman. Upon arrival it was determined that the father of the woman’s child had held a firearm in his hand while she begged him to leave. He left prior to officer arrival. A pick-up and hold for terroristic threats was issued against him.
- A vehicle was reported stolen from a property on the 1700 block of 75th Street West.
- Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 77 and 66th Street east for a stolen vehicle.
- A 26-year-old man without a current address was arrested for assault on the 700 block of 66th Street West.
- An employee was cited for theft at work on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
- A 20-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on the 400 block of 66th Street West.
July 17 - Police were dispatched to the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue South on a delayed report of suicidal threats. Officers checked the area for the woman, but she was not located.
- A 30-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for fourth degree DWI following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 62 and Penn Avenue South.
July 18 - A 25-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fourth degree DWI following a traffic stop on Interstate-494 and 12th Avenue South.
- A 26-year-old Eden Prairie woman was found to be in possession of drugs on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
July 19 - A 51-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for second degree DWI following a traffic stop at the intersection of 66th Street East and 12th Avenue South.
- A victim at the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue South reported that her ex-boyfriend had sent a sexual video of her to a co-worker out of spite on the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue South. The woman also reported that her live-in boyfriend had assaulted her.
- Officers responded to the 6900 block of Newton Avenue South on the report of a woman that was out of control and attacking her boyfriend. A 38-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for domestic assault.
- A 55-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for a domestic on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.
- A man was arrested for narcotics on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
- A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a domestic situation on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
