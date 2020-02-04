For Jan. 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 22 – A search warrant was conducted on the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South.
A 30-year-old Columbia Heights man who was sleeping in a vehicle on the 6200 block of Bloomington Avenue South was arrested for DUI.
Damage to property was reported on the 6700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Police received a report of credit card fraud from another agency for further investigation. The fraud was reported to have been committed on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
A red sports bag was found on the 1700 block of 76th Street West and contained a number of items, including uncapped needles.
A 57-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South for misdemeanor theft and three outstanding warrants.
A 30-year-old Shakopee woman was issued a citation for shoplifting on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A traffic stop was conducted on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South for a vehicle with tabs that were not matching. An 18-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for placing fraudulent tabs on the vehicle.
A 27-year-old Richfield woman was arrested on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South for interference with a 911 call.
Jan. 23 – A vehicle was impounded on the 1100 block of 77th Street East. The impoundment was due to no proof of insurance and expired registration.
Following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 66th Street West, a 31-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for third-degree DWI refusal of testing. The woman was stopped for driving without headlights.
Richfield Special Investigations Unit arrested a 30-year-old Brooklyn Park man on the 1200 block of 78th Street East for a felony violation of an order for protection and a felony warrant.
Officers investigated a theft of lottery tickets at a location on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South. A 38-year-old Richfield man was arrested.
A 39-year-old Richfield woman was cited for misdemeanor theft on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
Following a traffic stop on the 6900 block of 3rd Avenue South, three men were arrested on weapons violations. Arrested were a 22-year-old Brooklyn Park man, a 21-year-old South St. Paul man, and a 26-year-old Minneapolis man.
Jan. 24 – A 36-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for domestic assault on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
A failure to stop for a school bus violation was reported on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
A 26-year-old Mankato man was arrested following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South for an outstanding warrant out of Nicollet County.
A 20-year-old Louisville Township man was arrested for felony theft on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 7100 block of 2nd Avenue South on the report of a disturbance.
A theft of a rear license plate was reported on the 6900 block of Penn Avenue South.
Jan. 25 – Officers responded to 1000 block of 78th Street West for a commercial alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined that a burglary had occurred and the suspects left prior to officer arrival. Nothing was stolen, however, but there was property damage.
Officers were dispatched to 66th Street East regarding a fight. A man was knocked unconscious and had possible broken facial bones.
A court-ordered violation was investigated on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
Theft was reported on the 6300 block of 15th Avenue South.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of 64th Street East and Portland Avenue South. It was later discovered that the passenger of the vehicle had three misdemeanor warrants out of Hennepin County. The passenger, a 30-year-old Fridley resident, was arrested on the warrants.
Jan. 26 – A 61-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at the intersection of 77th Street West and Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to the report of a single-vehicle crash on the 700 block of 77th Street East. The driver, a 30-year-old Woodbury resident, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Officers investigated the report of a domestic assault on the 1200 block of 78th Street East. The suspect, a 34-year-old Richfield resident, was later located and arrested.
An adult son assaulted his father on the 6600 block of Logan Avenue South and then fled the residence prior to the arrival of police. The 37-year-old son was arrested.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Lyndale Avenue South for a man and woman who were heard arguing. Upon arrival, an occupied vehicle was located stopped in a no-parking zone. The driver, a 48-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, man was arrested for DWI.
Jan. 27 – Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7600 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the intersection of 71st Street East and 12th Avenue South.
Officers took the report of phone scam with a $400 loss on the 7700 block of 12 Avenue South.
Officers investigated the report of suspicious activity on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Officers detained a suspicious man with a gun at the intersection of 66th Street West and Oliver Avenue South. The gun turned out to be a pellet gun.
Jan. 28 – A medical hold was completed on the 800 block of 66th Street West for a man too intoxicated to care for himself.
Student maltreatment was received for further investigation on the 7300 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A 65-year-old Eagan man and 47-year-old Pamona, California, resident were arrested on the 300 block of 77th Street East for prostitution.
A disturbance was investigated by officers on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue South.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
